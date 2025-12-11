Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.75 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.38 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 4.75 cents at $5.31 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 34.5 cents at $2.81 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 2.75 cents at $10.94 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 1.55 cents at $2.30 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 2.27 cents at $3.43 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.67 cent at $.83 a pound.

