Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 0.75 cent at $4.47 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 3.5 cents at $5.18 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 4 cents at $2.94 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 2.75 cents at $10.51 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 2 cents at $2.29 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle lost 2.45 cents at $3.44 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.7 cent at $.86 a pound.

