Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 4.5 cents at $4.38 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.36 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $2.94 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 2.5 cents at $11.24 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 2.7 cents at $2.18 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 5.4 cents at $3.30 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 0.02 cent at $.81 a pound.

