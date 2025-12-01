Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 1 cents at $4.34 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 4 cents at $5.35 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 6.5 cents at $2.88 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 2.25 cents at $11.40 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.68 cent at $2.16 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.24 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.18 cent at $.81 a pound.

