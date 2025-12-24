Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.47 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 1.5 cents at $5.18 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 1 cent at $2.94 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 0.25 cent at $10.51 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.72 cent at $2.28 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle lost 0.02 cent at $3.45 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 1.1 cents at $.85 a pound.

