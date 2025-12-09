Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.37 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.36 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 9 cents at $2.96 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was unchanged at $10.94 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 0.05 cent at $2.27 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was down 0.6 cent at $3.35 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.1 cent at $.82 a pound.

