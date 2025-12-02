Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.5 cent at $4.33 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 4.75 cents at $5.35 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 2.75 cents at $2.89 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 1.5 cents at $11.27 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 1.45 cents at $2.16 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 3.28 cents at $3.24 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.3 cent at $.81 a pound.

