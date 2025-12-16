Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 3.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 3.75 cents at $4.36 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 12 cents at $5.09 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 4 cents at $2.78 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 8.75 cents at $10.63 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 0.25 cent at $2.31 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 1.85 cents at $3.43 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.7 cent at $.85 a pound.

