Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 6 cents at $4.41 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 5 cents at $5.30 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 6.75 cents at $2.86 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 16.75 cents at $10.76 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 0.63 cent at $2.30 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 4.38 cents at $3.39 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.05 cent at $.84 a pound.

