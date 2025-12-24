Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 4 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 4 cents at $4.51 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 3.25 cents at $5.22 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 9.5 cents at $3.04 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 12 cents at $10.63 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.62 cent at $2.29 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.32 cent at $3.45 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.2 cent at $.85 a pound.

