Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 4.5 cents at $4.37 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 8 cents at $5.41 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 4.25 cents at $2.98 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 2.75 cents at $11.20 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 2.05 cents at $2.21 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 3.95 cents at $3.37 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.35 cent at $.81 a pound.

