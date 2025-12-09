Genasys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Genasys Inc. (GNSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Genasys Inc. (GNSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The developer of directed sound technologies used by the military and police posted revenue of $17 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.1 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $40.8 million.

