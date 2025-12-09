G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Tuesday reported profit of $80.6 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Tuesday reported profit of $80.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.90 per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $988.6 million in the period.

G-III Apparel expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.98 billion to $3.02 billion.

