Estas son las películas favoritas para los premios Oscar entre las preseleccionadas

Las nominaciones a los premios Oscar serán anunciadas el 22 de enero de 2026. Sin embargo, la publicación de la lista de películas preseleccionadas en 12 categorías el martes revela cuáles cintas de 2025 se perfilan como favoritas a ser reconocidas por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas.
Dos películas destacaron por recibir más menciones en la preselección: “Sinners”, dirigida por Ryan Coogler, que mezcla el género de terror con una reafirmación de la cultura afroestadounidense y los prejuicios raciales en el sur de EE.UU.; y “Wicked: For Good”, la popular secuela del musical “Wicked”, que cuenta de nuevo con las actuaciones de Cynthia Erivo y Ariana Grande. (“Sinners” es una película producida por Warner Bros. Pictures que, al igual que CNN en Español, pertenece a la corporación Warner Bros. Discovery). Ambas recibieron ocho menciones en la lista.
La cinta animada “KPop Demon Hunters”, de Netflix, avanzó un pasó más en su dominio de la cultura pop al lograr que “Golden” fuese incluida en la preselección para mejor canción original. En esta lista aparecen temas musicales compuestos e interpretados por músicos famosos como Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Nick Cave, John Mayer, Sara Bareilles y Brandi Carlile, entre otros.
En películas Iberoamaericanas destacó el desempeño de la cinta española “Sirât” que, además de ser mencionada en la preselección de película internacional, también figuró en banda sonora, sonido, cinematografía y casting.
La ceremonia de entrega de premios tendrá lugar el 15 de marzo de 2026 en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California.
- Argentina, “Belén”
- Brasil, “The Secret Agent”
- Francia, “It Was Just an Accident”
- Alemania, “Sound of Falling”
- India, “Homebound”
- Iraq, “The President’s Cake”
- Japón, “Kokuho”
- Jordania, “All That’s Left of You”
- Noruega, “Sentimental Value”
- Palestina, “Palestine 36”
- Corea del Sur, “No Other Choice”
- España, “Sirât”
- Suiza, “Late Shift”
- Taiwán, “Left-Handed Girl”
- Túnez, “The Voice of Hind Rajab”
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “Bugonia”
- “Captain America: Brave New World”
- “Diane Warren: Relentless”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Hedda”
- “A House of Dynamite”
- “Jay Kelly”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Nuremberg”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “Sinners”
- “Sirât”
- “Train Dreams”
- “Tron: Ares”
- “Truth and Treason”
- “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Wicked: For Good”
- “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” de “Tron: Ares”
- “Dear Me” de “Diane Warren: Relentless”
- “Dream As One” de “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “Drive” de “F1”
- “Dying To Live” de “Billy Idol Should Be Dead”
- “The Girl In The Bubble” de “Wicked: For Good”
- “Golden” de “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “Highest 2 Lowest” de “Highest 2 Lowest”
- “I Lied To You” de “Sinners”
- “Last Time (I Seen The Sun)” de “Sinners”
- “No Place Like Home” de “Wicked: For Good”
- “Our Love” de “The Ballad of Wallis Island”
- “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” de “Come See Me in the Good Light”
- “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” de “Viva Verdi!”
- “Train Dreams” de “Train Dreams”
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “The Electric State”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Jurassic World Rebirth”
- “The Lost Bus”
- “Sinners”
- “Superman”
- “Tron: Ares”
- “Wicked: For Good”
- “Ballad of a Small Player”
- “Bugonia”
- “Die My Love”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Nouvelle Vague”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
- “Sirât”
- “Song Sung Blue”
- “Sound of Falling”
- “Train Dreams”
- “Wicked: For Good”
- “The Alto Knights”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Kokuho”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Nuremberg”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “Sinners”
- “The Smashing Machine”
- “The Ugly Stepsister”
- “Wicked: For Good”
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “Sinners”
- “Sirât”
- “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”
- “Superman”
- “Wicked: For Good”
- “The Alabama Solution”
- “Apocalypse in the Tropics”
- “Coexistence, My Ass!”
- “Come See Me in the Good Light”
- “Cover-Up”
- “Cutting through Rocks”
- “Folktales”
- “Holding Liat”
- “Mr. Nobody against Putin”
- “Mistress Dispeller”
- “My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow”
- “The Perfect Neighbor”
- “Seeds”
- “2000 Meters to Andriivka”
- “Yanuni”
- “All the Empty Rooms”
- “All the Walls Came Down”
- “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
- “Bad Hostage”
- “Cashing Out”
- “Chasing Time”
- “Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
- “Classroom 4”
- “The Devil Is Busy”
- “Heartbeat”
- “Last Days on Lake Trinity”
- “On Healing Land, Birds Perch”
- “Perfectly a Strangeness”
- “Rovina’s Choice”
- “We Were the Scenery”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “The Secret Agent”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
- “Sirât”
- “Weapons”
- “Wicked: For Good”
- “Autokar”
- “Butterfly”
- “Cardboard”
- “Éiru”
- “Forevergreen”
- “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”
- “Hurikán”
- “I Died in Irpin”
- “The Night Boots”
- “Playing God”
- “The Quinta’s Ghost”
- “Retirement Plan”
- “The Shyness of Trees”
- “Snow Bear”
- “The Three Sisters”
- “Ado”
- “Amarela”
- “Beyond Silence”
- “The Boy with White Skin”
- “Butcher’s Stain”
- “Butterfly on a Wheel”
- “Dad’s Not Home”
- “Extremist”
- “A Friend of Dorothy”
- “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”
- “Pantyhose”
- “The Pearl Comb”
- “Rock, Paper, Scissors”
- “The Singers”
- “Two People Exchanging Saliva”
