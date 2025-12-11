Destination XL: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1…

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $101.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXLG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXLG

