Designer Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $18.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $752.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DBI

