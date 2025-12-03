Descartes Systems: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported profit of $43.9…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported profit of $43.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 50 cents.

The logistics provider posted revenue of $187.7 million in the period.

