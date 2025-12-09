Dave & Buster’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coppell, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.16 per share.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $448.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $460.2 million.

