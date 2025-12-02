CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.09 to $1.11.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.3 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.72 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.8 billion to $4.81 billion.

