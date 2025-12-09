Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Tuesday reported a loss…

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.10 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 78 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $797.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $801.1 million.

Cracker Barrel expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion.

