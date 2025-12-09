Casey’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Tuesday reported profit of $206.3 million…

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Tuesday reported profit of $206.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $5.53 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $4.51 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASY

