Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 67 cents per share.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $790.1 million in the period.

Caleres Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.