Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.6 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.28 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.06 billion, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.56 billion, or $4.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.94 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

