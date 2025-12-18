Accenture: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.21 billion. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.21 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $3.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.94 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.73 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $18.74 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.55 billion.

Accenture expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.52 to $13.90 per share.

Accenture shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 14%. The stock has fallen 23% in the last 12 months.

