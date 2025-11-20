ZKH Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — ZKH Group (ZKH) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its third…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — ZKH Group (ZKH) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its third quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.

The steel processing company posted revenue of $327.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZKH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZKH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.