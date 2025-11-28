Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

November 28, 2025, 4:44 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0870 1.0870
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 147.50 147.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7391 3.7984
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0427 4.1052
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4350 2.4350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.35 15.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.34 81.33
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9854 1.0100
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 368.50 368.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0100 4.0900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7900 3.8000
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 326.50 326.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9500 11.0200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6825 7.7850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5166 0.5166

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9995 5.1045

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6223 0.6257

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up