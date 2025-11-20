NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0721 1.0721 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0721 1.0721 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 156.25 156.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7380 3.8342 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0209 4.1242 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2450 2.2450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.05 15.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.40 83.96 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0791 1.0100 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 396.00 396.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1300 4.0600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7425 3.7650 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.90 340.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2300 11.0600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9525 7.9375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5125 0.5125

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9625 5.0080

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6239 0.6178

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.