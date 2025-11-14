Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0669 1.0669
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 155.25 155.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9779 3.7795
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2655 4.0547
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0050 2.0050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.25 16.10
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.10 85.58
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0349 1.0006
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 390.50 390.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1000 4.1600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7125 3.7675
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 325.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0300 11.1600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6975 7.5725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4785 0.4785

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0895 5.0875

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6080 0.6040

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

