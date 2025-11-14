NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0669 1.0669 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0669 1.0669 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 155.25 155.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9779 3.7795 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2655 4.0547 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0050 2.0050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.25 16.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.10 85.58 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0349 1.0006 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 390.50 390.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1000 4.1600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7125 3.7675 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 325.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0300 11.1600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6975 7.5725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4785 0.4785

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0895 5.0875

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6080 0.6040

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

