NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0669 1.0669 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.0669
|1.0669
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|155.25
|155.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.9779
|3.7795
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.2655
|4.0547
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.0050
|2.0050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.25
|16.10
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|87.10
|85.58
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0349
|1.0006
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|390.50
|390.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1000
|4.1600
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7125
|3.7675
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|325.20
|325.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.0300
|11.1600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.6975
|7.5725
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4785
|0.4785
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.0895
|5.0875
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6080
|0.6040
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|80.000
|80.000
Copyright
