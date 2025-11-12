Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0669 1.0669
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.00 163.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8674 3.9371
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1350 4.2173
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0050 2.0050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.10 16.10
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.72 87.63
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0404 1.0467
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 394.75 390.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0400 4.0700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6300 3.7000
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 325.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9900 10.9200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5925 7.5700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4785 0.4785

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0870 5.0485

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6181 0.6138

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

