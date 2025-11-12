NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0669 1.0669 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0669 1.0669 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.00 163.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8674 3.9371 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1350 4.2173 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0050 2.0050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.10 16.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.72 87.63 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0404 1.0467 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 394.75 390.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0400 4.0700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6300 3.7000 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 325.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9900 10.9200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5925 7.5700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4785 0.4785

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0870 5.0485

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6181 0.6138

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

