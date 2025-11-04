Weyco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.6 million…

GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glendale, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 69 cents.

The footwear distributor posted revenue of $73.1 million in the period.

