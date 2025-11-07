Wendy’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $44.3 million. The…

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $44.3 million.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $549.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $536.8 million.

Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 82 cents to 89 cents per share.

