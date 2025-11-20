Walmart: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $6.14…

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $6.14 billion.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $179.5 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.14 billion.

Walmart expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.58 to $2.63 per share.

