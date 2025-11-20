VNET Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.1 million in its…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services posted revenue of $362.7 million in the period.

