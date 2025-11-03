Vitesse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Monday reported a loss of…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Monday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The energy company posted revenue of $67.4 million in the period.

