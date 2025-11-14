Live Radio
VirnetX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VirnetX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:38 PM

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — VirnetX Holding Corp. (VHC) on Friday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

The Zephyr Cove, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $1.18 per share.

The internet security software developers posted revenue of $58,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

