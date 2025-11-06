Valhi: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.2 million in its third…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 33 cents per share.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigment posted revenue of $503.5 million in the period.

