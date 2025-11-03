V2X: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $24.6 million. On…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $24.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

V2X expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.43 billion to $4.5 billion.

