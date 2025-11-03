Upwork: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Monday reported net income of $29.3…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Monday reported net income of $29.3 million in its third quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $201.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Upwork expects its per-share earnings to range from 31 cents to 33 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $193 million to $198 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Upwork expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.37 per share, with revenue ranging from $728 million to $787 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPWK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.