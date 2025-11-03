Unum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $39.7 million. On…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $39.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.09 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.38 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.