Uber: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $6.63 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $3.11.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $13.47 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.26 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBER

