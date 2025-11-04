Uber: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $6.63 billion.
On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $3.11.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.
The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $13.47 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.26 billion.
