Turtle Beach: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Turtle Beach Corp (TBCH) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.7 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Turtle Beach Corp (TBCH) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.7 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $80.5 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Turtle Beach expects full-year revenue in the range of $340 million to $360 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBCH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.