TrueBlue: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

The Tacoma, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 3 cents per share.

The blue-collar temporary staffing company posted revenue of $431.3 million in the period.

