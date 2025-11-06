Titan International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its third quarter.

The West Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $466.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.