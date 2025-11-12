TherapeuticsMD: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $152,000 in…

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The woman’s health care product company posted revenue of $784,000 in the period.

