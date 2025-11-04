Teradata: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $40 million. The…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $40 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $416 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $405.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 57 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.38 to $2.42 per share.

