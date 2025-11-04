Telesat: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.6 million in…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of $1.73.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $73.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSAT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.