Techne: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $38.2 million. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $38.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $286.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TECH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TECH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.