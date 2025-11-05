Steven Madden: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $20.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $667.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHOO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHOO

