Sterling Infrastructure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported net income of $92.1 million in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.48 per share.

The civil construction company posted revenue of $689 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $612.4 million.

Sterling Infrastructure expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.35 to $10.52 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.39 billion.

