Southland: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 4:49 PM

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $75.3 million in its third quarter.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.39 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 33 cents per share.

The infrastructure construction company posted revenue of $213.3 million in the period.

